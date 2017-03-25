Coyotes spotted in Hampton; animal control says not that unusual

North American Coyote (Canis latrans) (Photo: GatorDawg)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- You may not see them every day, but if you keep an eye out, you could spot a coyote.

"We've been receiving calls about people seeing coyotes in the Hampton area," said Animal Control Officer Sarah Jenkins in a video tweeted by the Hampton Police Division. "We definitely do have coyotes in this area. There's not a large population, but we do have a population."

Coyotes have been spotted in the City of Hampton. Animal control officer Sarah Jenkins details what to do if you see any. pic.twitter.com/RN2IhX5g5A — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 24, 2017

Jenkins explained that ordinarily, the sightings are of one or two coyotes, not a full pack.

"Most of the time, they're not gonna bother you. They're just gonna be coming to and from wherever they're hiding or wherever they're hunting to get food," stated Jenkins. "If you do have small pets or cats in the area, definitely make sure that you keep an eye on 'em because they can be considered prey to coyotes."

The animal control officer said that although coyotes are nocturnal animals, it's not uncommon for them to roam during the day. Occasionally, they will get scared out of their hiding places, or they may decide to make a daytime run for food.

Jenkins advised people who see a coyote that may be sick or hurt to call Hampton Animal Control at (757) 727-6111.

If a coyote does not seem to be ill or injured, people can contact the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

© 2017 WVEC-TV