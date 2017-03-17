Crews battle early morning house fire in Hampton

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are homeless after a house fire in Hampton.

The flames sparked just after 1 .a.m. Friday at a home on North Lake Loop, not far from Westview Drive. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire on the second floor.

Everyone got out safely, but the fire caused extensive damage so the house is not livable.

Investigators say the fire was accidental, and caused by improper use of extension cords and surge protectors. The family was alerted to the fire, thanks to a working smoke alarm.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Hampton Fire does offer a smoke alarm program for the city's residents. You can learn more by visiting this web page: http://www.hampton.gov/244/Fire-Rescue

