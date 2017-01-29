Crews on scene of boat fire in downtown Hampton

Boat fire in downtown Hampton on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a boat and warehouse fire in downtown Hampton.

The fire is reportedly started on a boat and spread to Amory Seafood on S. King Street.

Hampton - Smoke billowing from from Amory Seafood building structure.#13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/k6Wt5zHSU0 — Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) January 29, 2017

It is unclear, at this time how the fire started.

