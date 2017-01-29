WVEC
Crews on scene of boat fire in downtown Hampton

Staff , WVEC 9:54 AM. EST January 29, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a boat and warehouse fire in downtown Hampton.

The fire is reportedly started on a boat and spread to Amory Seafood on S. King Street.

It is unclear, at this time how the fire started.

13News Now has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

