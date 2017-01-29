Crews on scene of boat fire in downtown Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a boat and warehouse fire in downtown Hampton.
The fire is reportedly started on a boat and spread to Amory Seafood on S. King Street.
Hampton - Smoke billowing from from Amory Seafood building structure.#13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/k6Wt5zHSU0— Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) January 29, 2017
It is unclear, at this time how the fire started.
