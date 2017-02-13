Customer shot during McDonald's robbery

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are looking for the violent suspect who shot a patron during a robbery on Sunday.

Police were called out to the McDonald's in the 200 block of South Mallory Street around 8:42 p.m. Investigators say a man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then shot one of the patrons who failed to comply with his demands.

The victim, a man from Virginia Beach, has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the gunman received an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen fleeing on foot, going northbound toward Libby Street.

The suspect i said to be about 5'11" - 6' with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray stocking cap, a white shirt covering his face, dark colored pants, and a black, puffy style jacket.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES).

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

(© 2017 WVEC)