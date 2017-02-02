WVEC
Dead whale pulled from Chesapeake Bay

Staff , WVEC 2:45 PM. EST February 02, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A dead humpback whale surfaced in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response team pulled the dead whale out of the water near Craney Island on Thursday afternoon. 

Crews will now perform a necropsy to determine a cause of death, but a team official tells 13News Now the whale has injuries consistent with propeller wounds.

PHOTOS: Dead humpback whale near HRBT

(© 2017 WVEC)


