Dead whale pulled from Chesapeake Bay

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A dead humpback whale surfaced in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response team pulled the dead whale out of the water near Craney Island on Thursday afternoon.

Crews will now perform a necropsy to determine a cause of death, but a team official tells 13News Now the whale has injuries consistent with propeller wounds.

