Dead whale pulled from Chesapeake Bay

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A dead humpback whale surfaced in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.
The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response team pulled the dead whale out of the water near Craney Island on Thursday afternoon.
Crews will now perform a necropsy to determine a cause of death, but a team official tells 13News Now the whale has injuries consistent with propeller wounds.
Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response now investigating. Officials say the whale was found near HRBT. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MXHESNDErG— Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) February 2, 2017
PHOTOS: Dead humpback whale near HRBT
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs