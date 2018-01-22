DJ a suspect in Hampton nightclub shooting

Samuel C. Jackson (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are looking for a DJ who allegedly shot a person at the Hampton nightclub he was working at over the weekend.

Police were called to the Charm'd Lounge on Wythe Street around 12:51 a.m. Saturday morning. Arriving officers found the victim, a 32-year-old Newport News man, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the club's DJ, 46-year-old Samuel C. Jackson, got into a verbal argument with the victim inside the club. At one point police say Jackson left the club and returned a short time later, armed with a gun. He then allegedly shot the victim one time.

Jackson, whose last known address is in the 100 block of Gretna Way, is wanted for one count of maiming, one count of brandishing a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm in a public place.

If you have any information on Jackson's whereabouts, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

