Driver hospitalized after truck overturns in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver was seriously injured after his oversized truck overturned in a crash on Friday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control while making a right turn from Armistead Avenue on Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

The truck ended up turning over onto its side. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where his condition is critical.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue are cleaning up fuel that spilled on-scene. Westbound Hampton Roads Center Parkway is shut down at this time.

