Driver in hospital, to be charged after chase, crash at hotel in Hampton

Virginia State Police say a stolen car driven by Diondre Fears, 18, crashed into a van in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Downtown Hampton on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Photo: Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult via Twitter)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State troopers plan to charge a driver whom they say led police on a chase before crashing a car into a van at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Trooper T. Semones tired to stop 18-year-old Diondre Rayquan Fears Sunday morning in Newport News. Anaya said Fears was going 92 miles per hour on Interstate 64 East at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Semones followed Fears and ran the vehicle registration on the car. The check showed that the car was stolen from Richmond.

Anaya told 13News Now that Fears reached speeds or more than 115 miles per hour before he exited the interstate in Hampton. Anaya said after that, Fears crashed into a van in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Settlers Landing Road.

No one was in the van. Fears, who is from Virginia Beach, was trapped and had major injuries. Medics took him to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Anaya said troopers have warrants for Fears and he will be charged upon his release.

© 2017 WVEC-TV