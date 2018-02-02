Driver leads police on chase, jumps out of moving car, runs

file image (Photo: Virginia State Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The driver of a car that police thought was involved in a hit-and-run crash led state troopers on a chase Friday, but it turned out the car was not involved in the wreck.

Virginia State Police said that hit-and-run crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. A car involved in the wreck left.

A few minutes later, a state trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description of the car. The vehicle was on Interstate 64 at the I-664 flyover. The trooper began to follow it to see if it had damage that would link it to the crash.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, at which point its driver took off. The vehicle reached a speed of more than 90 miles per hour.

The driver exited I-64 at Magruder Boulevard. The trooper followed the vehicle to the 7-Eleven at Hampton Highway and Hardy Cash Drive.

The driver jumped out of the still-moving vehicle, which then crashed into the trooper's car. The driver ran off towards the Suburban Hotel.

Ashley Hudson, 23, was a passenger in the car. A child was with her.

Police arrested Hudson for Obstruction of Justice and still were looking for the driver late Friday.

State troopers said they found the car that was involved in the crash on the Monitor-Merrimac on Interstate 64 West at mile marker 247.

