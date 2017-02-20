Early morning shooting in Downtown Hampton

(Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in Hampton on Monday morning.

Police Dispatch say the call of a shooting came in shortly after 4:30 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult woman had been shot at South Armistead Avenue and W. Queen Street.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HamptonPDTIPS plus your tip" to 2744637 (CRIMES).

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

