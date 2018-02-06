Fire crews respond to burning smell at Hampton elementary school

(Photo: Savannah Richardson)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters were called out to a Hampton elementary school on Tuesday afternoon, but fortunately, no fire was found.

Hampton Fire Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. of a burning smell in the cafeteria at George P. Phenix school on Big Bethel Road.

Students were in the process of being dismissed for the day, and were allowed to continue home uninterrupted.

Arriving firefighters found no fire, and believe the source of the smell was from an HVAC unit on the school's roof.

No injuries are reported.

© 2018 WVEC-TV