WVEC
Close

Fire officials: Careless cooking caused late night Hampton house fire

Staff , WVEC 11:17 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials say careless cooking caused an overnight house fire. 

The fire was reported at 12:36 a.m. on September 11 in the 100 block of Yorkshire Terrace. 

It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the fire contained and extinguished. 

The smell of smoke alerted the residents to the fire. No one was injured.

The house has heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child. 

 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories