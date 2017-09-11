Fire officials: Careless cooking caused late night Hampton house fire

(Photo: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials say careless cooking caused an overnight house fire.

The fire was reported at 12:36 a.m. on September 11 in the 100 block of Yorkshire Terrace.

It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the fire contained and extinguished.

The smell of smoke alerted the residents to the fire. No one was injured.

The house has heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child.

© 2017 WVEC-TV