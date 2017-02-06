Firefighters take on apartment fire in Hampton

Investigators on scene of an apartment fire in Hampton (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment in Hampton.

According to dispatch, it happened on Marcella Road, just off of Coliseum Drive. This is just behind Cooper Elementary School.

The call came in around 5:35 a.m.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire, however, neighbors tell 13News Now they got a text message from a man who lives in that apartment discussing the fire.

"My wife dropped me off at work and she called me and said she received a text from the neighbor upstairs, saying that he was gonna set the place on fire," said one woman.

13News Now has reached out to Hampton Fire and Rescue to see if they are investigating the fire as arson. We have not heard back yet, but will keep you updated.

(© 2017 WVEC)