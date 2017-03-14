Flooding reported at Bethel High School

file image (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Part of Bethel High School was was flooded Tuesday morning, but school officials say it should not be a big issue to clean up.

Water was found on the flood in several parts of the building, with some of the water having come in through the ceiling.

Some students were held on buses on Phoenix Drive, until staff cleared them to come in.

Custodial staff is cleaning up the water, with most students now in class.

© 2017 WVEC-TV