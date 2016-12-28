Food trucks, other improvements coming to Buckroe Beach

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Several changes may be on the horizon at Buckroe Beach in Hampton.



City leaders are searching for ways to bring excitement to the area along the coastline-- by adding pop-up retail and food truck vendors.



Amy Jordan with Hampton’s Economic Development says they plan on spending $55,000 dollars to improve lots, for the construction of beach sheds, and to increase public safety.



They’ve already had initial conversations with the Virginia Outdoor Foundation to make sure there are no restrictions for land use.

Jordan says they also plan to issue requests for proposals after the new year to solicit vendors and food trucks.



175,000 people make their way to Buckroe Beach throughout the summer months, and that's just the beach alone.



But for many like Anissa Cash, there's something missing.



Now, they’re looking forward to the future.



“It's going to bring more money to the location as well as more families and positive influence for our teens,” Cash says. “I think it would be a positive influence in Hampton.”



Jordan says they hope to have many of these additions in place by May 2017.