Former Hampton city employee pleads guilty to child porn

Robert Kenneth Dobbins (Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A former City of Hampton employee and registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Robert Dobbins, under the online username "DEATHLYROSE55," sent a link to pornographic videos to the undercover investigators. The videos depicted a number of sexual acts being performed on children.

Investigators linked the user's email address to a residence in Hampton, and determined that Dobbins was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in January 2005, while he was employed with the U.S. Navy.

During the execution of a search warrant last year, investigators said Dobbins admitted to accessing child porn from his city-issued work cell phone.

The federal affidavit said that Dobbins admitted he cut and pasted photographs from Facebook of his friends' daughters, then uploaded the images to a photo-sharing website. He described the pictures as depicting "random life situations."

Investigators said the website, which has become a popular way for people to trade child pornography images, allowed people to comment on images.

On Thursday Dobbins pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on June 7.

