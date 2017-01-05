Grandfather teaching grandson to drive shot near Bethel High School

Sh’Kise Faizon Cappe, 18, of Hampton, was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Jan. 4, 2017 near Bethel High School. (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place Jan. 4 near Bethel High School.

Hampton police say a 911 call came in at 4:16 p.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Burton Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot one time. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation found that there was an exchange of gunfire between two cars at the intersection. Police say the victim was shot while sitting in a parked car in the parking lot of Bethel High School and was not involved in the incident.

According to the Chief of the Hampton Police Department,Terry Sult, the man who was injured was a grandfather who was teaching his grandson how to drive in the parking lot.

Two additional cars were struck by gunfire while driving through the area, however, there were no other injures.

Sh’Kise Faizon Cappe, 18, of Hampton, has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of a School. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.