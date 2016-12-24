Gunshot victim dies at Hampton hospital

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a man died Friday night following a shooting in Hampton.

At 10:22 p.m., police say a call came in reporting a gunshot victim that had just arrived at the Sentara Careplex. The victim, 24-year-old Devin Tremaine Jones, was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after his arrival.

Police say the shooting possibly took place in the area of Todds Lane and Whealton Road.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.