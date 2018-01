(Photo: Hampton VA Fire via Twitter)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- No one was hurt after a business caught fire on Saturday.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road, Hampton VA Fire tweeted.

Police dispatch told 13News Now the fire happened at LV's Restaurant around 6 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

