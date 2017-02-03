Hampton city leaders ask for input on budget priorities

Hampton City Hall Credit: Joe Flanagan

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting wants to hear from city residents as leaders begin to develop capital and operating budgets.

Residents are encouraged to attend one or all of the following scheduled forums:

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Kecoughtan High School. There, you can learn more about the budget process, revenues, restrictions and proposals at this meeting, which will also offer the opportunity for open-ended questions and comments.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Hampton High School. The focus will be on capital projects, which include new construction or major renovations. This will include projects for the city's five-year capital plan as well as longer-term strategic priorities.

Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Bethel High School. This will include discussions of spending and/or cuts for traditional city services, staff, and programs. Among the new requests for next year are proposed increases for police staffing and technology.

