Hampton crews free man trapped in water under golf cart

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics rushed a 60-year-old man to the hospital who was trapped under water by a golf cart in Hampton Monday afternoon.

We're told this happened in the 90 block of Mohawk Rd. Dispatchers received a call about the incident shortly before 1 p.m.

Authorities released tweets saying the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

The victim fell in four feet of water and was removed by a Tech Rescue team.

The scene has been cleared.

