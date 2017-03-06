Hampton detectives work with Newport News police to determine if robberies connected

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police detectives were looking for two people who robbed a convenience store in Coliseum Central Monday afternoon.

Corporal Ashley Jenrette said the robbers went into the 1st Stop Convenience Store, located on Executive Drive at Hardy Cash Drive around 1 p.m.

Both had guns when they demanded money. After they got it, they left.

The only description of the robbers that was available was that they were black males who wore dark clothing. There were no surveillance images of them Monday afternoon.

Hampton detectives are working with detectives from the Newport News Police Department to determine if business robberies that have occurred in Newport News are related to incident at First Stop.

