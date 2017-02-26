Hampton fire displaces three people

Fire destroys home in the 1300 block of Shell Road in Hampton. (Photo: Hampton Fire Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people have been displaced following a residential fire Saturday in Hampton.

It happened in the 1300 block of Shell Road in Hampton. According to the Hampton Fire Department, units were called to the home at 5:17 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. The fire was extinguished at 5:30 p.m.

Two adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

