Hampton health officials searching for cat that bit someone

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Health Department needs your help locating a cat that bit someone on January 21.

The cat is described as a Himalayan male with a blue collar. It was last seen in the 2800 block of Victoria Blvd.

Unless the Health Department is able to locate the cat, the victim may have to undergo rabies shots.

If you have any information about the cat, call the Hampton Health Department at (757) 727-2570.

Officials say confinement of the cat suspected of biting someone involves a ten day observation period at the owner's home. It does not require removing the animal from its home or having it put to sleep.

