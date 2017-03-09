Hampton man arrested after nearly two dozen dead dogs found in home

Vernon Alonzo Silver (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing animal cruelty charges after 21 dead dogs were discovered inside a Hampton home earlier this week.

58-year-old Vernon Alonzo Silver is charged with 22 counts of felony animal cruelty to animals, 22 counts of general duties, and 21 counts of disposal of dead companion animals.

Police say officers just before 10 a.m. on Monday to check on an unusual odor coming from a home in the 200 block of Pochin Place.

When the officers arrived, they did not find any person at the home, but instead made a gruesome discovery: 21 dead dogs, and one live dog were inside the residence.

Neighbors previously told 13News Now they saw a man at the home Sunday night, and a couple of dogs were seen in the yard a few weeks earlier. However, none of the neighbors thought anyone actually lived in the home.

This is not the first time Silver has faced animal cruelty charges. In 2014, he was arrested on 16 counts of animal cruelty after more than a dozen pit bulls were rescued from his home. He was eventually convicted on four of those counts, with the rest being nolle prossed. He was sentenced to two years probation and had to pay court costs.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

The surviving dog was taken to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where it will undergo an extensive screening process (medical, temperament, etc.) to see if it can be adopted. This process is expected to take several weeks.

© 2017 WVEC-TV