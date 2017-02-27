Hampton man arrested for Fairland Avenue shooting

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police have arrested Corey Grant, 40, in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend on Fairland Avenue.

Police say an emergency call came in at 6:10 p.m. on February 25, reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, police said.

Although police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, Grant has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

This incident is considered domestic-related.

Grant remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

