Hampton museum offers more 'hidden' history lessons

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures" brought some of NASA and Hampton Roads' brightest minds to movie screens across the country. Now an exhibit at the Hampton History Museum is uncovering more hidden pieces of America and Virginia's history.

"It is a measure of bravery and willingness to take that step into darkness to find what you want so much... which is freedom," said museum curator Allen Hoilman.

Hoilman is talking about the story of 30 Hamptonians who used the Revolutionary War as an avenue to freedom from slavery.

The exhibit follows the lives of slaves who risked their lives fighting for both the U.S. and the British, with hopes of one day becoming free men.

Visitors will "get a chance to see artifacts here that they won't get to see anywhere else," said Hoilman. "We have some here on loan from Nova Scotia."

Museum staff has been working non-stop to make room for artifacts, pictures, and interactive games to highlight the role that Hampton has had in U.S. history.

"The more we worked with this story, the more we realized that Hampton is one of the centers of historical development in this nation, and we are trying to make this institution reflect that," Hoilman explained.

No matter how far back in time these stories took place, there's a message from history that can be valuable in the present.

"We hope that people get a bit of uplift by seeing of these people with their own power tried to find their way to freedom," Hoilman said.

The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, February 25 and run until February of next year.

