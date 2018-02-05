Hampton offers free flu shot clinic

(Photo: Thinkstock)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The city of Hampton is offering free flu shots on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the vaccine runs out.

Anyone 3 years or older is welcome to come to the Hampton Health Department at 3130 Victoria Boulevard to get a shot.

Doctors claim it's not too late to get a flu shot. It's better to be vaccinated than not at all.

VERIFY: Can you get the flu twice in one season?

"Flu can have serious consequences, especially for the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems," said Dr. Elizabeth Webster, deputy health director for the Peninsula/Hampton Health Districts.

For more information, call the Health Department at (757)727-1172.

© 2018 WVEC-TV