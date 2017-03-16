Hampton Police investigating alleged sexual assaults at pre-k school

hampton police badge.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating two allegations of sexual assault at Moton Early Childhood Center.

Sgt. Matt Bond with the Hampton Police Department says on March 14, officers were advised that a parent of a female juvenile student made allegations that she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The alleged sexual assault happened on March 13.

During the course of the preliminary investigation, Bond says police learned that a second female juvenile student alleged that she too was sexually assaulted by the same person.

The investigation is on-going. Police say that in order to protect the identifies of the alleged victims and the integrity of the investigation, no additional information is available.

Stay with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 WVEC-TV