Hampton police investigating shooting at Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are investigating a shooting outside of a Peninsula Town Center business.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, outside the business located in the 4000 block of Claiborne Square.

A man told officers he heard gunshots and then realized he was hit. He suffered what appears to be a graze wound and is expected to be okay.

Detectives say the exact motive and circumstances surround the shooting are unknown and remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.

