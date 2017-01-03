Hampton police investigating shooting on Bay Avenue

Hampton Police Car (Photo: Flickr)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are looking for possible suspects in connection with a shooting that happened on Bay Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on January 2nd in the 1900th block of Bay Avenue.

Investigators say the victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to be okay.

Motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.