Hampton Police look for suspects in Christmas Day shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are trying to identify the person or persons involved in a Christmas Day shooting that has a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to the 1300 block of West Queen Street shortly after 2 a.m. on December 25, in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was able to tell police he had been in the parking lot of the Queens Landing Apartments when he was shot several times.

The victim remains in a local hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no motive or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HamptonPDTIPS plus your tip" to 2744637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.