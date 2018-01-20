Hampton police: Man was making meth while child in home

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police officers who were serving a warrant Friday night said they found a methampthetamine operation.

The officers were at a home in the 100 block of Clifton Street around 6:30 p.m. when they found materials consistent with those used to make methamphetamine. The Virginia State Police/Drug Enforcement Agency Division 5 Drug Clandestine Unit and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team joined the Hampton Police Division to help officers with the investigation.

As a result, police arrestd 35-year-old Justin Adam Harrison and charged hime with five counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, one count of Allowing a Minor to be Present while Manufacturing Methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending.

Harrison is in the Hampton City Jail.

