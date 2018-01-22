Hampton Police search for wanted shooting suspect

Quartrez Rashad Logan, 27, is wanted for one count of Maiming and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commision of a Felony (Photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a 27-year-old involved in a shooting on January 20.

On that day around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive in reference to a shooting.

Police found a 29-year-old on the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound. After further investigation, the victim and suspect were arguing when the suspect displayed a gun and shot the victim.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Hampton police are now searching for Quartrez Rashad Logan. He is wanted for one count of Maiming, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

His last known address was in the 1100 block of Lodi Court.

If anyone knows of Logan's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV