Hampton Police searching for armed 7-Eleven robber

Staff , WVEC 10:46 AM. EST January 22, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint on Sunday night. 

Police say the suspect walked into the store located in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive around 3:20 a.m. 

The suspect allegedly made away with cash and cigars. Police say he fled in a silver sedan.  

 The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a dark-colored coat, ski mask and acid washed jeans. 

   Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

