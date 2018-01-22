Hampton Police searching for armed 7-Eleven robber

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint on Sunday night.
Police say the suspect walked into the store located in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive around 3:20 a.m.
The suspect allegedly made away with cash and cigars. Police say he fled in a silver sedan.
The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a dark-colored coat, ski mask and acid washed jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs