Hampton Police searching for Pine Chapel Road shooting suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after someone shot a 26 year-old man on Pine Chapel Road on Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found the man suffering from a single gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that unknown suspects fired several shots in the area and the victim was struck one time as a result.
Hampton Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs