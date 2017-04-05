Hampton Police searching for Pine Chapel Road shooting suspects

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after someone shot a 26 year-old man on Pine Chapel Road on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man suffering from a single gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that unknown suspects fired several shots in the area and the victim was struck one time as a result.

Hampton Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV