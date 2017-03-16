Hampton Police: Woman dies after accidentally shooting herself in car

hampton police car_hpd.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a woman has died after accidentally shooting herself while getting inside a car.

Corporal Ashley Jenrette with Hampton Police says the incident happened just before 8 a.m. on March 16 in the 1st block of Regal Way.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was getting inside the car, when her gun accidentally went off.

Two juveniles were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Police don't suspect any foul play involved and this is being investigated as an accidental shooting.

