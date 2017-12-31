Hampton residents displaced after fire; Fire department investigating

(Photo: Hampton VA Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Four kids and two adults were displaced following a fire on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with the Hampton Fire Department said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Easterly Avenue around 10 a.m.

Chittum said there was a power line down across the road. Dominion Energy was on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire.

Res structure fire 1200 BLk Easterly Ave. Time of Call 10:15 AM fire out 10:45 AM. Exterior fire spread into the attic above garage. Fire, under investigation, 2 adults 4 children displaced, Red Cross assisting, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ZgOl4CbNvK — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) December 31, 2017

