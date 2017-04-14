Hampton shooting leaves two people injured

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred near Bridgeport Cove Drive and Camellia Lane just after 8 p.m.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old Hampton woman was located in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove, while the other victim, a 22-year-old Newport News man, was located in the first block of Camellia Lane. Both suffered from a single gunshot wound

They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both victims were in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove when an unknown male suspect began firing in their direction.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they do not have a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

