WVEC
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Hampton University celebrates 150 years since its founding

It was 150 years ago that Samuel Armstrong founded the college to give African-Americans the chance for a quality education after the Civil War.

Staff , WVEC 7:06 AM. EST January 29, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton University is celebrating a major milestone.

It was 150 years ago that Samuel Armstrong founded the college to give African-Americans the chance for a quality education after the Civil War.

A century and a half later, his legacy continues.

Founder's Day celebrations took place over the weekend. Among those celebrating at "the Home on the Sea" was Armstrong's great-grandson.

Dr. William Harvey presided over his 40th Founders Day as president of the university.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories