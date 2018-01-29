(Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton University is celebrating a major milestone.

It was 150 years ago that Samuel Armstrong founded the college to give African-Americans the chance for a quality education after the Civil War.

A century and a half later, his legacy continues.

Founder's Day celebrations took place over the weekend. Among those celebrating at "the Home on the Sea" was Armstrong's great-grandson.

Dr. William Harvey presided over his 40th Founders Day as president of the university.

