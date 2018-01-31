Hampton VA evacuated after reports of smoke

(Photo: Hampton Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton VA hospital was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after reports of smoke inside the building.

Arriving firefighters called in a second alarm to assist in the evacuation around 4:40 p.m. Twenty-nine patients and 14 staff members had to leave the hospital annex because of the smoke.

Hampton Fire and Rescue tweeted that the hospital is not on fire, but there appeared to be some roofing material that was smoking. Workers had been on the roof at the time of the incident.

Firefighters are continuing their investigation.

