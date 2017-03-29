High school students brighten up downtown Hampton building

Art students from Kecoughtan High School turned a building in downtown Hampton that was dubbed a potential eyesore into bright and spirited exhibit! (Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Art students from Kecoughtan High School turned a building in downtown Hampton that was dubbed a potential eyesore into bright and spirited exhibit!

The building in question that students took a creative liking to was the former Dixie Diggs, on the corner of Pembroke Ave. and King St.

It was acquired by the HRHA and is slated for demolition, but Hampton officials wanted to showcase it as an example of the downtown arts district.

That's when the Kecoughtan High art students stepped in for some much needed TLC.

After Yvonne Hodges, HRHA's real estate manager, purchased the property, she arranged for window-sized boards to be cut and delivered to the art classes at Kecoughtan.

"The Academies are about making connections and getting students involved in their communities," said biology teacher Christina Kerby.

The boards were completed earlier this week and installed March 29. Hodges hopes to take students to see their art installation after spring break.

The art installation will be brief, since the building will be torn down later this spring, but Hodges plans to save the boards for use at other locations in the future.

City Manager Mary Bunting championed the project. “There is of necessity a lag between the

purchase of a property and its demolition or renovation, and during that time we have to secure the

property. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun place-making elements to make it more

attractive,” she said.

