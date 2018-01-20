Inmate walks off job, fails to return to jail in Hampton

William Bullock (Photo: Hampton Sheriff's Office)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Sheriff's Office said an inmate who is part of the office's work release program didn't report back to jail.

Deputies said 46-year-old William Bullock was working at Waste Connections, formerly Bay Disposal, in the 300 block of "E" St. on Saturday when he left his job.

Bullock’s last known address is 4908 Andover Dr. in Newport News. He stands 5'5" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He last was seen wearing blue jeans and a white thermal shirt.

Deputies ask anyone who knows where Bullock is to call the Hampton Sheriff's Office at (757) 727-6280.

