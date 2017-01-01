Juvenile seriously injured in shooting near Todds Lane in Hampton

hampton police car_hpd.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Sentara CarePlex located in the 3000 block of Coliseum Drive shortly before 4 p.m. and met with the victim, a male juvenile from Newport News, who was suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

According to Hampton Police, further investigation found that minutes before officers were called to the hospital, emergency dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the area of Todds Lane and Northampton Drive.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.