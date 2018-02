MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Actor/Comedian Kevin Hart poses for photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo: Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Kevin Hart is coming to Hampton on March 30th.

His tour, Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour, is making it's way to the Hampton Coliseum. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

His show will also be in Richmond on March 25th.

To purchase tickets, click here.

© 2018 WVEC-TV