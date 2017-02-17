Langley Speedway to open for racing this spring

Langley Speedway (Photo: Langley Speedway)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Langley Speedway will once again open for racing this spring.

At a news conference Friday, the track's owner Bill Murris said the facility will open April 1.

Track owner Bill Mullis says it's back to racing at Langley on April 1, 2017. #13NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/PBEwybDbAK — Scott Cash (@13ScottCash) February 17, 2017

The decision comes after a rocky few years for the historic weekly race facility.

