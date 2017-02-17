Langley Speedway to open for racing this spring

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Langley Speedway will once again open for racing this spring.
At a news conference Friday, the track's owner Bill Murris said the facility will open April 1.
Track owner Bill Mullis says it's back to racing at Langley on April 1, 2017. #13NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/PBEwybDbAK— Scott Cash (@13ScottCash) February 17, 2017
The decision comes after a rocky few years for the historic weekly race facility.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs