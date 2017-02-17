WVEC
Langley Speedway to open for racing this spring

Staff , WVEC 1:22 PM. EST February 17, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Langley Speedway will once again open for racing this spring.

At a news conference Friday, the track's owner Bill Murris said the facility will open April 1.

The decision comes after a rocky few years for the historic weekly race facility.

