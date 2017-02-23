Langley warns of noise as lab construction begins

(Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - With work set to start on a new $95 million lab, NASA Langley Research Center is warning nearby residents to prepare for construction noise.



The Daily Press reports test piles 70 feet long will be driven into the ground Thursday at the site, setting off loud booms and vibrations throughout the area.



Project manager Gary Stergin says the center will try to minimize the noise disturbance.



The Measurement Systems Laboratory is expected to be the largest facility at the center, at 175,000 square feet. The newspaper reports it's part of NASA Langley's 20-year revitalization plan to demolish or rehabilitate aging structures and build energy-efficient ones.

