Life-threatening injuries reported after car hits pedestrian in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say that a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident where a car hit a pedestrian in Hampton early Tuesday morning.
We're told this took place at 60th St. and Copeland Drive at 6 a.m.
One adult male victim suffered injuries.
No other details have been released at this time, including the cause of the crash.
We're working to gather more information.
