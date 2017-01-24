Life-threatening injuries reported after car hits pedestrian in Hampton

​HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say that a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident where a car hit a pedestrian in Hampton early Tuesday morning.

We're told this took place at 60th St. and Copeland Drive at 6 a.m.

One adult male victim suffered injuries.

No other details have been released at this time, including the cause of the crash.

We're working to gather more information.

(© 2017 WVEC)