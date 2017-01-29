HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A Muslim leader in Hampton Roads is speaking out about President Trump's immigration action.

Dr. Ahmed Noor, who is a Trustee with the Mosque and Islamic Center of Hampton Roads, says the region has a very large Muslim community, and that the rest of the community has always been supportive, so there's no issue there.

The concern, he says, comes for the 300 members who attend his mosque and represent about 30 different countries.

Some members have expressed doubt over if or when they'll get to see family members living overseas.

He told 13News Now that from his perspective, it's not a sense of fear, but one more of logic and reasoning.

Noor, who's an Egyptian immigrant, says Trump's executive orders on refugees and seven predominantly Muslim countries is misplaced.

Doctor Noor strongly stands by principle of education. He claims the misconception of Muslims has gotten worse. His Mosque has since come up with online tools to reach young people with what he calls "the truth about the faith."

