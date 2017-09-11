Longtime school division employee dies after crash in Hampton

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A longtime employee of Hampton City Schools died Monday after his van crashed at Big Bethel Road and West Lewis Road.

Hampton police said the wreck happened just before 7:45 a.m.

Family members said Guy Crawley was driving the van that went off Big Bethel Road and hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant.

Crawley worked for Hampton City Schools for decades. The school division provided 13News Now with this statement Monday:

We are saddened by the loss of one of our family members in Hampton City Schools. Guy Crawley, a carpenter, was a loyal and outstanding employee who worked for HCS since 1985. He was loved by many and his loss is significant to our school division and our community. We send our sincere condolences to Guy's family and friends.

